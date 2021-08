CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Ryan Decker and Abbie Backenstoe preview all eleven local teams in Class Double-A.

They then give their predictions for which teams to watch out for this season.

Watch all eleven previews, in their entirety, by clicking on the video above.

To find the individual stories of each Double-A school, click here, to be navigated to the High School Football Previews page. You can also find all of the Double-A previews by clicking here.