12 SportsZone High School Football Preview Show Closing Thoughts: Another year of high school football & COVID-19 is upon us

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Ryan Decker and Abbie Backenstoe previewed the high school football season on Wednesday.

After going through all 25 area teams between the three classifications, they addressed the issue of it being another year of high school football and COVID-19.

Three of the local games scheduled for Week One have either been canceled or postponed as of Wednesday night.

So how will this season go?

Abbie and Ryan give their thoughts.

