CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With sports competitions sidelined due to COVID-19, the 12 SportsZone staff wanted to bring back some competition, but by doing so in a safe way.

With that said, we present to you 12 SportsZone Knockout – a virtual competition between four local basketball players in our region.

The competitors are: Morgantown junior Carson Poffenberger; Lincoln senior Brynne Williams; North Marion freshman Olivia Toland; and Notre Dame sophomore Jaidyn West.

All four players shot by themselves.

Their shots have been synchronized, wtih Poffenberger starting and West going last. The order of the shooters was chosen at random.

* Note: Any time a player appears to be slowed down, that was done in order to assure that every player got an equal opportunity to stay in the competition. Players shot at different rates, and took shots at times when – if they were together – they would’ve had to wait to shoot. That is why players were slowed down.

Without any further ado, the winner of the 12 SportsZone Knockout competition is: Carson Poffenberger.

Poffenberger made 12 shots, eliminating North Marion’s Olivia Toland with a dunk to win it.