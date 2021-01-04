12 SportsZone poll: How do you feel about high school winter sports?

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Prior to last week’s announcement by Governor Jim Justice, high school winter sports were slated to begin on Jan. 11.

However, they now won’t begin until March 1. 

With the start of winter sports once again being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to get the public’s opinion on whether or not they think winter sports should be held at this time.  

Please take a few minutes and fill out the questions below. 

*Note: Please vote on each question just once.

Thank you for filling out the questions. We will have results later this week in the 12 SportsZone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories