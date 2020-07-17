12 SportsZone Special: “A Season of Uncertainty” covers decisions regarding Little League baseball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As part of our 12 SportsZone Special: “A Season of Uncertainty”, Abbie Backenstoe and Ryan Decker spoke with a pair of local Little League presidents about what their leagues are doing now, and in the future in regards to fall baseball.

Recently, WesMon Little League announced that it was postponing the remainder of its season until July 20 due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Just received word that WesMon Little League has elected to put their seasons on pause until Monday July 20.

They noted that no player or coach/volunteer has tested positive. This is done out of caution to “help reduce spread in our local community.” @WesmonLL — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) July 13, 2020

Abbie spoke with WesMon Little League president, JR Fisher, about that decision.

“We made that decision based on you know Mon County has been a focal point for the area here maybe even within the state as a hot spot. We thought it was in the best interest of our families and volunteers to just take a break. “

While WesMon Little League was forced to take a one-week break from action, the regular season at Bridgeport Little League in Harrison County is winding down.

And even with the spring season being played well into the summer, things are still in good shape for a fall baseball season in Bridgeport, according to its league president.

“Our regular season, for right now, is planning to go through the end of July. And then we’ll probably take a few week break, and then we’ll jump into our fall season, pending everything is still how it is now. Fall season will pick up sometime around mid-to-late August, early September, and run through probably mid-October, something like that,” said Bridgeport Little League president, John Julian.

All-Stars are still only expected to happen at the 10, 11, 12 year-old level this year.

