12 SportsZone Top 10 plays and performances: Nos. 1 & 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The final moment of the 12 SportsZone Top 10 plays and performances from this basketball season is here as Ryan Decker and Abbie Backenstoe reveal the top two plays.

Coming in at number two is Praise Chukwodosie’s put-back slam for the North Marion Huskies.

The No. 1 play from this basketball season is one that put Clarksburg, WV on the map with Robert C. Byrd’s save to ally-oop slam in it’s win over East Fairmont.

This play not only made our top play from this basketball season but it also was ESPN SportsCenter’s Top play a while back as well.

To watch all of our top 10 plays and performances:

