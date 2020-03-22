12 SportsZone Top 10 Plays & Performances: Nos. 5-7

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The 12 SportsZone crew continued to unveil the Top 10 Plays and Performances of the basketball season Saturday night.

Plays and performances No. 5-7 were released.

No. 5 — University’s Kaden Metheny drops 44 points in a record-setting night against Morgantown in the sectional title game.

No. 6 — Clay-Battelle’s Liv Ammons hits a game-winning buzzer beater in the sectional tournament to keep the Cee Bees’ season alive.

No. 7 — Fairmont State’s Rachel Laskody scores 37 points in the Falcons upset win over Glenville State.

The top four plays and performances from the basketball season will be released on Sunday.

