12 SportsZone Top 10 Plays & Performances: Nos. 8-10

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We have unveiled the first three plays and performances in the 12 SportsZone Top 10 Plays & Performances countdown of this basketball season.

We will be releasing the rest of the Top 10 throughout the weekend.

As for the first three plays or performances, they are:

No. 10 — University’s Ashten Boggs outduels Marley Washenitz as the two combine for 60 points. Boggs scores 36.

No. 9 — Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz tallies a triple-double against East Fairmont

No. 8 — Notre Dame’s Jaidyn West drops 42 points against Preston in the season opener.

We will unveil Nos. 5-7 Saturday night at 11 o’clock, with No. 3-4 being announced on Saturday at 6 p.m., and the top two plays or performances of the basketball season being announced Sunday at 11 p.m.

