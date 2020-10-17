Big second half puts Mohigans over Hawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown girls soccer team defeated University Saturday afternoon at Pony Lewis Field.

Great performances by both the Hawks’ goalie, Lizzy Edwards and the Mohigans’ goalie Madysen Scheller kept both teams off of the board in the first half.

In the second half, Morgantown is fouled inside of the box and Anna Iquinto took the PK. Iquinto scored and set tone for Morgantown as they led 1-0.

Iquinto then set up Alyssa Weaver who fired a shot into the back of the net to put the Mohigans up 2-0.

Gracie Brown finished off the Hawks with a late goal to give Morgantown the 3-0 win over University.