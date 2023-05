Morgantown— For the first time in over a decade, Bridgeport will not be making a run in the state tournament after falling to University in sectional play.

After falling to the Indians on Friday, the Hawks brought their A-game Monday when it mattered most. University defeated the Indians 3-0 in Class AAA Region I, section 2. Now they will advance to the regionals and play their closest rival, Morgantown High School.