Buckhannon—Buckhannon-Upshur is going into this season looking to win their first playoff game since nineteen ninety-eight. Head Coach Zach Davis knows his team has the tools to do so, it just comes down to putting the right plan into place to make it happen.

The Buccaneers are led by sophomore quarterback, Dawson Tenney, who stumbled into the roll last year. This season he feels more comfortable and knows that with his receivers, Buckhannon will be dangerous.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bucs have changed their strategy but kept their fast-paced aggression.

Buckhannon-Upshur has the common goal of making the playoffs and their brotherhood on and off the field is what will motivate them to do so.