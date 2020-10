CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd hosted Philip Barbour in the boys soccer Class-AA Region I, Section 2 semifinal game on Thursday.

Robert C. Byrd got on the board first with a goal by Brayden Thomason and the Eagles led 1-0 into halftime.

In the second half, Ethan Gregory scored off of a penalty kick to tie the game up at 1-1.

This game finished in penalty kicks where the Eagles took the 4-2 win.