Cerullo nets four in the second half, Bees advance to sectional title game

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The East Fairmont boys soccer showed dominance with a huge second half to beat Frankfort in the Region 1, Section 2 semi-final game on Wednesday.

Blake Boyers set the tone for the Bees with a header off of a corner kick scoring the first goal of the game to put the Bees up 1-0.

The second half is when East Fairmont heated up. Lance Cerullo put four in the back of the net himself. Cole Peschl added a goal for the Bees 6-0 win over Frankfort.

East Fairmont will advance to the sectional title game on Saturday where they will play the winner of Thursday’s game between Fairmont Senior and Keyser.

