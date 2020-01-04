CITY GAME: McClurg, Metheny combine 38 to hand Morgantown its first loss, Metheny sets UHS scoring record

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A classic rivalry showdown took place Friday night at Morgantown High School between the undefeated Mohigans and the 7-2 University Hawks.

Mohigans led by three at the break 23-20.

But the Hawks came out of the locker room ready to go in the third quarter.

UHS held Morgantown to only six points in the third quarter to lead 35-29 headed into the final period.

Morgantown took a one-point lead with under a minute to go, before KJ McClurg gave the Hawks back the lead.

The Mohigans, trying to avoid their first loss of the season, got up their last shot attempt with under 10 seconds remaining, but the shot was blocked.

University held on to win, 49-46.

“If you hold a team like Morgantown High to 46 points, you know you’re doing something right. I thought our kids played really well tonight, I thought we pressured the ball. We had a two or three minute lapse there in the third quarter when they hit a bunch of threes that got them back into the game real quick. But, you know, that’s what we’ve been preaching all year and I was really proud of the kids,” Hawks head coach Joe Schmidle said after the game.

McClurg and Bowling Green-commit Kaden Metheny combined to score 38 points in the game.

Metheny also became University’s all-time leading scorer in the game, passing Ethan Ridgeway, who previously held that title. Metheny currently sits at 1,647 points for his career.



