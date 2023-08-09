Blacksville, W.Va.— Head Coach Ryan Wilson is in his twenty-ninth year of being head coach at Clay-Battelle and with that comes the knowledge of knowing what it takes to be a playoff team. The Cee Bee’s have made it to the playoffs two years in a row now and are looking to make it three.

During their off season, the players made note that there were many more guys in the weight room than in past seasons and so far it has been paying off in practice. While this may be a young team, Coach Wilson does not seem to be worried.

He has put his faith in his new quarterback, JC Spears, along with the rest of his team. Wilson also expressed that the depth is not only with the offense, because his defense is bringing the heat as well. Compared to past seasons, he thinks his guys are ahead of where they should be and is looking forward to the season.