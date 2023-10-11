Morgantown, W.Va. — On Saturday, Lewis County traveled to the pitch at Trinity Christian, and the Warriors goal keeper, Ben Lohmann could not go unnoticed. Trinity came out with a 1-0 lead, meaning he held them to a shut out. However, this did not mean the Minutemen were not putting shots on frame because Ben had ten saves during the match, but like any good athlete he gave the credit to his teammates.

After a scoreless first half, Trinity was able to get a goal in the last ten minutes of the game. This meant it was time to defend the goal, but when Lewis was given a corner kick in the last minutes of the game it was Ben’s time to shine. Once the ball was kicked he leapt into the air, grabbing the ball and keeping the game to a shut out.