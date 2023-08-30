Fairmont, W.V.—Brooklyn Shupe is the Harry Green athlete of the week. She may only be a sophomore, but she is making a huge impact on the East Fairmont girls soccer team. On Saturday, against Wheeling Central Catholic, Brooklyn earned a hat trick and her head coach Eric Wright says “in the last three games she’s got ten goals. Brooklyn, she puts in a lot of work outside of practice, on her own, and it’s starting to show.”

On Saturday, Brooklyn opened up the scoring for her team and like any great athlete, she did not take the credit. Shupe says “team chemistry is just out of this world this year and my midfielders work so hard. They’re hustling after every ball. They’re getting me those opportunities, they create those for me.”

Even with that, it still takes confidence to finish hard shots. Shupe says “last year, I was struggling with confidence a lot, so in the offseason I really wanted to put in the work. I wanted to have a better season this year and it’s paying off. It feels really good!”