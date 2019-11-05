Hawks focusing on themselves ahead of second straight state soccer tourney appearance

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Five teams from around the region are preparing for the State Semifinals this Friday.

The University Hawks punched their ticket to states with a win over Wheeling Park last week.

Senior Justin Parsons says if the team comes together as they did against the Patriots, they’ll be in good position to advance to the state title game.

“We came in, had high pressure, scored a goal early, shaped up a little more defensive, closed out the win and I think coming in on Friday we need to keep that same intensity,” Parsons said.

Hawks Head Coach Michael Smith thinks the focus should be on the Hawks themselves and not their opponent.

“I think it’s going to be more about us than our opponent and I think as long as we come in with the focus that we have and we’re ready to play, I like our chances,” Smith said.

University will take on Cabell Midland Friday in the first round of states in Beckley.

Both Parsons and Smith say that keeping the intensity up defensively will be key in beating the Knights.