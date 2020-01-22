Local youth baseball players learned from the Pros at Pirates Care-A-Van in Harrison County

NUTTER FORT, W.Va.- The Pirates Care-A-Van came to the brand new Harrison County Indoor Recreation Complex today.

Pirates players such as Cody Ponce, Yacksel Rios, Ke’Byran Hayes and Pirates Manager Derek Shelton ran stations where groups of kids rotated through.

“Baseball is my passion and you get to learn from these guys who are experienced players who are in the major league,” Reed Lowther, a Pirates Care-A-Van participant said.

This also gave Harrison County a chance to show off its new indoor facility.

What once started as a dream in Harrison County PONY League President, John Romano’s head became a reality.

“When you have a good plan and you show that you have good people behind it and it’s for a good cause, a lot of people try and help out especially when children are involved. Cause baseball is a summertime sport and our weather isn’t conducive, we wanted to have an indoor facility for our kids to practice and you can do anything in here, practice football, baseball, you can come in and chip golf balls, whatever,” Romano said.

Romano also said he was excited that the Pirates were able to join the community at the grand opening of the indoor facility today.

Romano and the Youth Baseball Association of Harrison County accepted a large check as part of the day, with the Pirates organization helping fund the new facility through its Fields for Kids organization.