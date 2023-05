Morgantown, W.Va.—Morgantown High School has been crowned the 5A Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Champion for the second year in a row. This award is cumulative and based off of points for the conference in each sport.

The Mohigans eight teams contribute points, causing them to sweep the competition. The contributing teams are: girls soccer, girls cross country, volleyball, girls basketball, boy and girls tennis along with boys and girls track and field.