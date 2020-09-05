Mountaineers tie Bruins on senior day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty High School hosted Brooke High School in a boys and girls soccer double-header.

It was senior day for the Liberty girls soccer team and they honored three seniors: Gracie Dodd, Sierra LeMasters and Samantha Swiger.

The Bruins had the momentum early on in the first half as Madison Platt got through Liberty’s defense and ripped a shot that hit the right panel for a goal. Brooke went up 1-0.

Then, Liberty’s Mya Barnes put the ball into reach for Sydney Vilain. Vilain took one touch then sent a perfect ball on the ground to Gracie Dodd who scored to tie the game 1-1.

Later in the first half, Vilain used her speed to get past the Bruin;s defense and placed a shot bottom left to put Liberty up 2-1.

The Mountaineers led 2-1 at halftime.

A big second half for both teams ends the game in a 5-5 draw, the final score.

