NMHS’ First team All-State player Garrett Conaway inks with Fairmont State football

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion High School’s Garrett Conaway signed to continue his football career at Fairmont State University on Friday.

The First Team All-State defensive lineman recorded 60.5 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss.

On offense, Conaway scored five touchdowns for the Huskies and caught the ball 22 times for 346 yards.

Conaway will be featured on the offensive side of the ball at the tight end spot for the Falcons.

The Huskies had a winning season all four years of Conaway’s high school campaign and he said he’s accomplished a lot at during his days at NMHS.

“Making it to the second round of the playoffs that was a really big accomplishment as a team this year. Being first team all state this year that was a personal that I set and accomplished, that felt really good. And just not having a losing season at all in high school that was a really good feeling,” Conaway said.

Conaway also told 12 News he will use what he’s learned with the Huskies football program at the collegiate level.

“It taught me how to work hard and compete for my spot I’ve had to do that for a while in high school so I can take that to the next level and be able to do that in college,” Conaway said.

Fairmont State isn’t the only school that had eyes on Conaway. He had offers from Marietta College, University of Charleston and West Virginia Wesleyan College to name a few.

But ultimately, he decided to soar with the Falcons where he will continue a long line of Conaways attending Fairmont State including his older brother, Austin, who is on the football team as well.