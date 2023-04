Salem, W.Va. — As of today, Salem’s Head Basketball Coach, Brett Rector, will be going a little farther south to Coker University. During his two seasons at Salem University, he led the team to a 39-19 overall record. This is a very big deal considering it was their first twenty win season since the 2005-2006 season.

Rector coached the USCAA tournament MVP, two USCAA first team All-Americans, two USCAA All-Tournament team selections and three USCAA All-Academic team members.