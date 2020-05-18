Swiger continues career on the diamond with Garrett College baseball

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – One Shinnston star will continue his academic and athletic career at the collegiate level.

Lincoln High School’s Baron Swiger signed to play baseball at Garrett Community College.

Swiger, a two-year starter for the Cougars baseball team, will play outfielder with Garrett and says he may even see some time on the mound.

“I went and took a visit there in December and I really liked the campus it looked like a great fit. And just like a great program to be apart of. I liked the coach, it’s a very good program,” Swiger said.

Friends and family joined Swiger for his signing day where his baseball career all started- at the Shinnston Little League field.

When asked what the Lakers baseball program will be getting with Swiger, he said they will get a player who plays hard every day.

He will be studying sports management in the fall.