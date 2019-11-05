Tennant says strong O-line has led to possible playoff berth

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – As high school football enters the last week of the regular season, the Preston Knights go into week 11 with three consecutive wins under their belt.

The Knights’ most recent win over Buckhannon-Upshur highlighted the strengths of the team. One being the O-line controlling the line of scrimmage.

Preston rushed for 257 yards against the Bucs. Running back JJ Townsend had 180 of them himself.

The Knights hope that another “W” will secure their spot in the playoffs.

“It’s a great feeling that we’ve been working at it for a long time. It’s always our number one goal. And if we take care of things Friday against Brooke, we’re pretty much in at 5-5 so everything we’ve got we’re putting in preparation for this week and see how it goes,” Preston Football Head Coach Jonathan Tennant said.

The Knights take on Brooke this upcoming Friday on the Bruins home field.

Sophomore quarterback Trevor Thomas says the key to beating the Bruins is to execute, run the ball, and pass when they need to.