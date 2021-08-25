WATCH LIVE: 12 SportsZone High School Football Preview Special

12 SportsZone
Posted: / Updated:

The 2021 high school football season is upon us. Teams across West Virginia have spent the summer getting ready for the season and so have 12 Sports’ Ryan Decker and Abbie Backenstoe.

Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., Ryan and Abbie will preview all 25 teams from north central West Virginia, live, here on wboy.com, and give you their thoughts on all three classifications and make predictions for the season.

Be sure to join us for this special edition of the 12 Sports Groggs SportsZone, as we kickoff the high school football season.

The special can be viewed in the video player above or at this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories