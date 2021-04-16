13 Local girls hoops teams playing for eight section titles Friday and Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Friday and Saturday will go a long way in determining this year’s girls basketball state tournament field.

Tonight, 11 local teams will be in action hoping to claim seven sectional titles, while two more local teams will face off on Saturday for the right to host in the regional round.

In Class AAAA, the Buckhannon-Upshur girls are traveling to take on University in the Region I, Section 2 title game. BUHS advanced past the first round without contest, while UHS defeated Bridgeport in the semi-finals.

The winner of Friday’s Bucs-Hawks game, will host the winner of the other section title game in that region, between Wheeling Park and Morgantown. This will be the third meeting this year between the Patriots and Mohigans.

In Class AAA, North Marion hosts Weir for the Region I, Section 1 title.

In Region II in that class, Fairmont Senior hosts Philip Barbour in one section title game, while Lewis County hosts Lincoln in the other sectional championship contest.

Fairmont Senior plays for the first time in two weeks. Philip Barbour defeated East Fairmont earlier this week. Lincoln defeated Robert C. Byrd to reach this point, while Lewis County advanced without contest.

The winner of the PBHS/FSHS game will host the loser of LHS/LCHS next week in the Regional round, while the Cougars/Minutemaids winner will host the loser of the other contest.

In Single-A, Doddridge County hosts Clay-Battelle in the Region I, Section 2 title game. This will be the second meeting this year between the Cee-Bees and the Bulldogs. Doddridge won the first meeting.

Also in Single-A, Gilmer County hosts Calhoun County for the Region IV, Section 2 crown.

Class AA Region II, Section 2 will be decided on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Braxton County travels to Morgantown to take on Trinity Christian.

Girls basketball sectional tournament action wraps up on Saturday, with the regional round beginning on Tuesday.

Triple-A begins the regional round Tuesday (4/20), with Quad- and Single-A regional contests being played Wednesday (4/21), and Double-A regional games scheduled for Thursday (4/22).