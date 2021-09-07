13 local golfers compete in 2021 WVSSAC Girls State Golf Invitational

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. – Some of the best female high school golfers from around the state teed off at Mingo Bottom Golf Course in Wirt County on Tuesday, for the fourth annual Girls State Golf Invitational.

Thirteen local golfers from eight different high schools helped make up the field of 74 female high school golfers helped make up the field of more than 70 female high school golfers.

In the field was Bridgeport senior multi-sport athlete, Marra Johnson, who’s competed in the tournament all four years of its existence.

“It’s definitely really nice to be the starting group for this, because it’s nice that they finally got it started for all girls. But I’ve also come a long way from the first year, so it’s definitely going a lot better than it did four years ago,” she said.

Johnson shot an 83 on the day, which is her best score in her four years at the tournament.

Monongalia County was well represented, with six participants between Morgantown and University High Schools. That included juniors Aubrey Etsel (UHS) and Makenna Darr from MHS who placed 14th.

“It definitely helps that I’ve been here, because some holes are pretty slopey. So, knowing where to aim has helped me a lot,” said Etsel. “I danced basically my whole life, and I quit it to play golf, because my dad and my brother play it and I want to spend more time with my dad. And I’ve just been practicing ever since.”

Johnson and Darr were two of seven local golfers to finish in the Top 20.

Along with the aforementioned golfers were those from Fairmont Senior, Ritchie County, Robert C. Byrd, Lincoln and Notre Dame. Irish senior, Kalie Minigh, shot a 99 to tie for 19th. The highlight of her round was a birdie putt on 15, which kept her under 100.

Full results from the one-day championship event can be found by clicking on this link.