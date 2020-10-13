13 Local teams ranked in Week 7 WVSSAC high school football rankings

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – A total of 13 local teams enter Week 7 of the high school football season ranked inside the Top 16 in their class, according to the latest WVSSAC rankings.

Doddridge County remained the Number 1 team in Single-A, while Bridgeport moved up two spots to No. 2, despite not playing last week. Both the Indians and Bulldogs are idle this week, as well.

Three local teams had big moves up the rankings this week.

Fairmont Senior moved up seven spots after defeating Spring Valley. Clay-Battelle moved into the rankings after playing its first game of the season. And Ritchie County moved up eight spots after defeating Moorefield at home.

All three teams were unranked in the Week 6 rankings.

Week 7 @wvssac HS 🏈 rankings are out.



AAA: (2) Bridgeport

AA: (t5) North Marion, (t5) RCB, (10) Fairmont Sr, (11) Elkins, (t12) Lewis Co, (t12) Braxton Co, (15) Lincoln

A: (1) Doddridge Co, (8) Clay-Battelle, (11) Tygarts Valley, (t12) Ritchie Co, (t12) Gilmer Co pic.twitter.com/p9l8HB1jx8 — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) October 13, 2020

Seven local Double-A teams — North Marion, Robert C. Byrd, Fairmont Senior, Elkins, Lewis County, Braxton County and Lincoln — are ranked heading into this week.

Meanwhile, five area Single-A clubs — Doddridge County, Clay-Battelle, Tygarts Valley, Ritchie County and Gilmer County — are ranked, as well.

For a full look at the rankings, click on this link.