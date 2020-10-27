13 Local teams ranked in Week 9 WVSSAC high school football rankings

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The release of the Week 9 high school football rankings by the WVSSAC on Tuesday set up multiple interesting matchups for this week.

In total, 13 local football teams are ranked entering the home stretch of the season with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

One matchup that now gets even more intriguing due to the rankings is the annual MoHawk Bowl in Morgantown, with both Morgantown and University ranked 16th.

Another key matchup is in Double-A, with No. 8 North Marion hosting No. 9 Robert C. Byrd. Also in that class, No. 12 Elkins will host No. 6 Fairmont Senior in Mill Creek at Bulldogs Field.

And in Single-A, No. 13 Ritchie County hosts an unranked Gilmer County team that will be looking to pick up another marquee win in hopes of moving back into the playoff picture.

Week 9️⃣ @wvssac football rankings are out!

AAA: (7) Bridgeport, (t16) Morgantown & University

AA: (6) Fairmont Sr, (8) North Marion, (9) RCB, (12) Elkins, (13) Braxton Co, (16) Liberty

A: (1) Doddridge Co, (9) Tygarts Valley, (13) Ritchie Co, (14) Clay-Battelle#wvprepfb pic.twitter.com/TQA5RKpztk — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) October 27, 2020

In all, there are three local Triple-A teams ranked; six local Double-A teams are inside the Top 16; and four area Single-A clubs are ranked, as well.

Bridgeport moved down five spots after losing last week to Spring Valley. Meanwhile, Fairmont Senior continues to move up the Double-A ranks, and Doddridge County reclaimed the top spot in Single-A.

Click on this link to find the full rankings from the WVSSAC.