BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The 13U Morgantown Redbirds baseball team couldn’t get the bats going in the Showdown in the Mountains 13U title game Sunday night in Bridgeport.

The Redbirds’ bats could only muster one run, while the Garrett (MD) Timberrattlers distanced built up an early lead and then padded it in the later innings.

Morgantown fell 9-1 in the 13U title game.