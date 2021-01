PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Summer Quesenberry’s crew is on a three game win streak after an 94-73 win over Davis and Elkins.

Alderson Broaddus had a big first quarter, shooting 60 percent from three point range.

The Battlers earned an early lead that they never lost in the rest of the game.

Jamiyah Johnson had another powerful performance, recording another double-double scoring 21 points and 17 rebounds.

Hannah Henderson led the Battlers with 18 points in the victory.

AB is now 4-3 on the season.