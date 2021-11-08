(16) Gilmer County preps for similar-styled opponent for second-ever playoff berth

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The 2021 Gilmer County Titans will go down in the school history books for a number of reasons, but being just the second team in program history to make the postseason is at the top of that list.

Led by quarterback Ean Hamric, the Titans went 6-4 in the regular season, and had a six-game winning streak at one point.

However, Gilmer County lost each of their last two games of the season. Those losses were combined with a loss via forfeit as result of a multi-week break due to COVID-19.

Hamric and company will take on top-seeded Cameron in the first round of the Single-A playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

Interestingly enough, Titans head coach, Thomas Cogar, said watching the offensive film of Cameron is a lot like watching his team.

“I think we’re similar if they throw the ball. We run a lot of similar sets on offense. When we put it on, they just look a lot like we do, which is nice,” said Cogar. “It’s good for both of us; a team we haven’t played before, and they haven’t played us obviously. It’s nice to see something a little bit familiar when you put the tape on.”

A pair of 16 seeds defeated No. 1 seeds last year in the postseason. That’s something that Cogar said he is aware of, but hasn’t yet brought up to his team.

Anything can happen, as the saying goes, this time of year.

The Titans are hoping to hand the Dragons their first loss of the year.

Gilmer County outscored its opponents by 98 points this year, something that helped the Titans get into the postseason. The Titans edged out Tyler Consolidated on a fifth tie-breaker to get the sixteenth and final spot in the playoffs.

Cameron, meanwhile, allowed just 67 points all season long and was home to the second most-prolific offense in Single-A.

These two teams square off in Marshall County on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.