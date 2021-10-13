16th ranked Bearcats no longer under the radar, but not looking ahead either

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Grafton Bearcats are no longer under the radar.

Rich Bord and company stayed off the state-wide radar screen for the first 6-plus weeks of the season. But they are squarely on it, now.

Grafton is 5-2 on the year; the Bearcats have won four straight games, and have scored 40 or more points in four games this season.

Helping along the way with that have been veteran quarterback Tanner Moats, and standout wide receiver Kaden Delaney, who’s starting to make a name for himself across the state.

Grafton’s in the rankings now — ranked No. 16 in Double-A, with a chance to move up over the remainder of the season.

However, a lot can change over the final four weeks, which is why Bord is stressing to his team to take things one game at a time.

“You take a false step right now, and your playoff season is over,” said Bord on Wednesday. “You can’t disregard the success we’ve had this year, and I’m awful proud of our kids, especially our seniors. But we can’t afford to look past anybody.”

Just three games remain on the Bearcats schedule, including this week’s contest against Philip Barbour. None of the three remaining opponents own a winning record.

Bord also thanked former West Virginia football head coach, Rich Rodriguez.

“I just reminded (my team) of West Virginia and Pitt a few years ago (2007), when they were in position to play for a national championship. They took their eyes off the ball against a rival, and you saw what happened,” he said.

Bord pointed out that that Mountaineers team rallied around the coaching change and then went on to win the bowl game that season. Grafton, though, doesn’t have that luxary.

“In high school football there is no bowl game,” he said. “It’s focus, it’s staying concentrated, and doing what you’re supposed to do, and understanding what’s going to happen down the road, there’s no tomorrow.”