16U Morgantown Black falls in Showdown in the Mountains finale

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An up and down run in the Showdown in the Mountains baseball tournament concluded with a loss for the 16U Morgantown Black squad Sunday evening.

Morgantown Black struggled some in pool play, but earned a spot in the Silver Bracket title game.

But Morgantown wasn’t able to keep the Titusville (PA) Titans bats’ in check.

Titusville used a big fourth inning to extend its lead to six, and it was a lead they would never relent.

13-1 was the final on the home field of the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles baseball team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories