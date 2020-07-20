16U Morgantown Black falls in Showdown in the Mountains finale

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An up and down run in the Showdown in the Mountains baseball tournament concluded with a loss for the 16U Morgantown Black squad Sunday evening.

Morgantown Black struggled some in pool play, but earned a spot in the Silver Bracket title game.

But Morgantown wasn’t able to keep the Titusville (PA) Titans bats’ in check.

Titusville used a big fourth inning to extend its lead to six, and it was a lead they would never relent.

13-1 was the final on the home field of the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles baseball team.