18 area football players make Class-AA all-state team

The West Virginia Sports Writers Association has announced it’s 2019 Double-A all-state football team.

A total of 18 players from around the region were selected to either the First Team or Second team.

Fairmont Senior’s Zach Frazier captains the First Team offense, joined by teammate, junior quarterback Gage Michael.

The Polar Bears tied class champion Bridgeport with five players on the all-state teams. Lewis County, Robert C. Byrd and North Marion all had a pair of players recognized, while Liberty and East Fairmont each had one.

All players that were recognized are listed below, with local players having an asterisk (*) next to their name.

First Team

Offense

Honorary selection — Alex Miller, Roane County, Sr.

OL – Don Woodworth, Keyser, Sr.

OL – Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior, Sr. (captain) *

OL – Devin Hill, Bridgeport, Jr. *

OL – Tanner Jenkins, Wyoming East, Sr.

OL – Dalton Ray, Keyser, Sr.

WR – Logan Vance, Clay County, Sr.

WR – Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, Sr.

QB – Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior, Jr. *

RB – Ethan Payne, Poca, Jr.

RB – JJ Davis, Bluefield, Sr.

RB – Caleb Bower, Wyoming East, Jr.

K – Jared Griffith, Lewis County, Sr. *

Utility – Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen, Jr.

Utility – Daylin Goad, Mingo Central, Jr.

Utility – Nick Vance, Winfield, Sr.

Defense

DL – Sean Martin, Bluefield, Sr. (captain)

DL – Matt Stone, Poca, Sr.

DL – Kyler O’Connor, Oak Glen,Jr.

LB – Carson Winkie, Bridgeport, Sr. *

LB – John Covert, Winfield, Jr.

LB – Jackson Biser, Keyser, Sr.

LB – Trey Pancake, Bridgeport, Sr. *

LB – Ben Kee, Herbert Hoover, Sr.

DB – Michael Lemley, Oak Glen, Sr.

DB – Toby Payne, Poca, So.

DB – Haven Chapman, Shady Spring, Sr.

P – Erick Bevil, Shady Spring, Sr.

Utility – Josh Huffman, Roane County, Sr.

Utility – Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd, So. *

Utility – Sebastian Spencer, Weir, Sr.

Second Team

Defense

OL – Lance Payton, Fairmont Senior, Sr. *

OL – Brock Robey, Robert C. Byrd, Sr. *

OL – Colton Groves, Nicholas County, Sr.

OL – Dom Owens, Fairmont Senior, Sr. *

OL – Roman Moore, Roane County, Sr.

WR – Tariq Miller, North Marion, Jr. *

WR – Xander Castillo, James Monroe, Sr.

QB – Carson Deeb, Bluefield, Jr.

RB – Atticus Goodson, Independence, So.(captain)

RB – Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County, Jr. *

K – Kaulin Parris, Bluefield, Sr.

Utility – Camden Longwell, Fairmont Senior, Sr. *

Utility – Trevor Lowe, Nitro, So

Utility – Luke LeRose, Nicholas County, Sr.

Utility – Monroe Mohler, James Monroe, Sr.

Defense

DL – Michael Watkins, Bridgeport, Jr. *

DL – Cole Hughart, Sissonville, Sr.

DL – Garrett Conaway, North Marion, Jr. *

DL – David Blanco, Frankfort, Sr.

LB – Seth McIntire, Liberty (Harrison), Sr. *

LB – Peyton Shanholtz, Frankfort, Sr.

LB – Gavin Shamblin, Sissonville, Sr.

LB – Dillon Taylor, Poca, Jr.

DB – Jahiem House, Bluefield, Sr.

DB –Brayden Mineard, Oak Glen, Jr.

DB – Jadon Hershberger, Shady Spring, Jr.

P – Aiden Slusser, East Fairmont, Sr. *

Utility – Gage Patterson, Oak Glen,Jr. (captain)

Utility – Zack Frye, Man, Sr.

Utility – Devin Vandergrift, Bridgeport, Sr. *

Special Honorable Mention

Michael Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd; Chase Berry, Chapmanville; Caden Biser, Keyser; JJ Blank, Frankfort; Danny Bush, Roane County; McQuade Canada, Wyoming East; Jay Cook, Poca; Andrew Deal, Nicholas County; Preston Dingess, Mingo Central; Chase Duckworth, North Marion; Cam Foster, Nitro; Cameran Frye, Man; Jordan Gay, Lewis County; Cody Griffith, Lincoln; Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Erick Grimmett, Man; Elijah Gillette, Weir; TJ Guire, Elkins; Marcel Guy, Independence; Devin Hatfield, Mingo Central; Payton Hawkins, Lincoln; Braden Howell, Liberty Raleigh; Brian Henderson, Bridgeport; Eli Kirkendall, Lincoln County; Nate Kowlaski, Fairmont Senior; Colton Kennedy, River View; Grant Krajeski, Clay County; Clay Lester, Wyoming East; Nick Marley, Frankfort; Jamison Maynard, Wayne; Sam Milton, Man; Jansen Moreland, Frankfort; Gunner Murphy, North Marion; Elijah Payton, Clay County; Brayden Rollyson, Herbert Hoover; Ryan Shoemaker, Keyser; Wyatt Stanley, Point Pleasant; Jeremy Taylor, Oak Glen; Ty Thorne, North Marion; Corey Townsend, Logan; Isaiah Valentine, Shady Spring; Bryce Wamsley, Liberty Harrison; Brandon Wiley, Bluefield

Honorable Mention

Aaron Adkins, Wayne; Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs; Owen Bass, Clay County; Jake Bishop, Wyoming East; Jeff Bowles, Liberty Raleigh; Preston Brown, Oak Glen; Jordan Brueck, Weir; Nick Chaney, Oak Glen; Drew Clark, Shady Spring; Carson Crouch, Winfield; Drew Curtis, Weir; Gage Dickson, North Marion; Caleb Dingess, Scott; Joe Dingledein, Grafton; Derrick Flack, Bluefield; Ben George, Robert C. Byrd; Blake Goode, Westside; Juwaun Green, Bluefield; Waylon Hensley, Chapmanville; Justin Hill, Nicholas County; Jacob Justice, River View; Gabe Keech, Poca; Will Knight, Philip Barbour; Eli Kyle, Liberty Harrison; Matthew Lilly, PikeView; Caden Lookabill, Wyoming East; Matt Malick, Oak Glen; Jahkari Mesidor, North Marion; Dakota McBride, Wyoming East; Hunter Morris, Winfield; Hayden Miller, Independence; Jacob Muncy, Point Pleasant; Nathan Murray, Nitro; Kayson Nealy, Fairmont Senior; Ricky Newbrough, North Marion; Austin Parsons, Lincoln County; Zach Paxton, Herbert Hoover; Riley Perkins, Clay County; Luke Pollock, East Fairmont; Dom Postlewait, East Fairmont; Corey Prunty, Lincoln; Sam Romano, Bridgeport; Seth Ross, Wyoming East; Trey Sams, Poca; Isa Scales, Mingo Central; Jameson Shaffer, Sissonville; Te’amo Shelton Oak Hill; Aiden Slack, Logan; Jordan Hayes, Logan; Hayden Stein, Frankfort; Andrew Stutler, Clay County; Payton Thompson, Berkeley Springs; Rodney VanDevender, Elkins; Trace Wagner, Robert C. Byrd; Malachi West, Fairmont Senior