19 local basketball teams ranked in latest high school basketball AP rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The latest high school basketball rankings were released by the Associated Press on Monday.

In total, 19 local boys and girls basketball teams are ranked inside the Top 10 in their classification.

Ten local girls teams are ranked this week, including three teams in Quad-, Triple-, and Single-A.

Nine local boys teams are inside the Top 10, including four squads in Class AAA.

Below is a full look at both the boys and girls basketball rankings.

BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (8)12-1971
2. Huntington (2)9-0902
3. George Washington8-1783
4. University8-1695
5. Martinsburg6-1586
6. Cabell Midland8-3514
7. Greenbrier East8-2347
8. Wheeling Park7-3199
9. Jefferson6-21810
10. South Charleston9-4178

Others receiving votes: Princeton 12, Parkersburg South 4, Buckhannon-Upshur 2, Oak Hill 1.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (7)10-1971
2. Fairmont Senior (3)11-0932
3. Shady Spring8-2753
4. Nitro8-3624
5. Wheeling Central8-3565
6. Logan8-4506
7. Herbert Hoover8-2407
8. Grafton9-32610
9. Notre Dame2-4159
10. Winfield8-514NR

Others receiving votes: North Marion 13, Lincoln 5, Hampshire 2, Westside 2.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (6)8-1951
2. Poca (3)9-3853
3. Charleston Catholic (1)6-2822
4. St. Marys10-2714
5. Clay County8-2576
6. Magnolia6-5415
7. Ravenswood8-5307
8. Chapmanville5-5288
9. Braxton County7-32310
10. Liberty Raleigh4-110NR

Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 8, St. Joseph 5, South Harrison 5, Buffalo 4, Parkersburg Catholic 3, Bluefield 2, Petersburg 1.

Class A

1. Man (9)7-1991
2. James Monroe11-0843
3. Pendleton County (1)6-0802
4. Tug Valley8-2704
5. Clay-Battelle10-1525
6. Webster County5-3397
7. Greenbrier West5-5356
8. Tolsia6-2309
9. Greater Beckley Christian3-4268
10. Cameron8-41910

Others receiving votes: Tucker County 9, Calhoun 3, Meadow Bridge 3, Tyler Consolidated 1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (9)10-0901
2. Cabell Midland8-1783
3. Wheeling Park10-2662
4. George Washington10-2625
5. Morgantown8-4614
6. Woodrow Wilson8-4476
7. University7-7259
8. Capital6-6217
9. Bridgeport4-4148
10. Spring Valley6-48NR

Others receiving votes: Parkersburg 7, Jefferson 5, Parkersburg South 4, Martinsburg 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3, Riverside 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9)14-0901
2. North Marion10-0802
3. St Joseph10-2625
4. Nitro12-1604
5. Wayne11-2593
6. Logan7-2416
7. PikeView7-3398
8. East Fairmont2-1307
9. Lincoln County7-4169
10. Midland Trail5-01410

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 3, Hampshire 1.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (8)12-0891
2. Wyoming East (1)6-2724
3. St. Marys13-3682
4. Frankfort11-2633
5. Mingo Central6-2465
6. Williamstown8-4438
7. Charleston Catholic6-3387
8. Summers County5-5346
9. Petersburg9-119NR
10. Ritchie County9-4189

Others receiving votes: Trinity 5.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (5)9-3851
2. Tucker County (3)10-3772
3. Webster County7-2613
4. Calhoun10-3604
5. Cameron14-1595
6. Tug Valley (1)8-2547
7. James Monroe9-3416
8. River View12-2318
9. Tolsia4-5189
10. Sherman2-2610

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 2, Doddridge County 1.

