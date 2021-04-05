19 local basketball teams ranked in latest high school basketball AP rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The latest high school basketball rankings were released by the Associated Press on Monday.

In total, 19 local boys and girls basketball teams are ranked inside the Top 10 in their classification.

Ten local girls teams are ranked this week, including three teams in Quad-, Triple-, and Single-A.

Nine local boys teams are inside the Top 10, including four squads in Class AAA.

Below is a full look at both the boys and girls basketball rankings.

BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (8) 12-1 97 1 2. Huntington (2) 9-0 90 2 3. George Washington 8-1 78 3 4. University 8-1 69 5 5. Martinsburg 6-1 58 6 6. Cabell Midland 8-3 51 4 7. Greenbrier East 8-2 34 7 8. Wheeling Park 7-3 19 9 9. Jefferson 6-2 18 10 10. South Charleston 9-4 17 8

Others receiving votes: Princeton 12, Parkersburg South 4, Buckhannon-Upshur 2, Oak Hill 1.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (7) 10-1 97 1 2. Fairmont Senior (3) 11-0 93 2 3. Shady Spring 8-2 75 3 4. Nitro 8-3 62 4 5. Wheeling Central 8-3 56 5 6. Logan 8-4 50 6 7. Herbert Hoover 8-2 40 7 8. Grafton 9-3 26 10 9. Notre Dame 2-4 15 9 10. Winfield 8-5 14 NR

Others receiving votes: North Marion 13, Lincoln 5, Hampshire 2, Westside 2.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (6) 8-1 95 1 2. Poca (3) 9-3 85 3 3. Charleston Catholic (1) 6-2 82 2 4. St. Marys 10-2 71 4 5. Clay County 8-2 57 6 6. Magnolia 6-5 41 5 7. Ravenswood 8-5 30 7 8. Chapmanville 5-5 28 8 9. Braxton County 7-3 23 10 10. Liberty Raleigh 4-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 8, St. Joseph 5, South Harrison 5, Buffalo 4, Parkersburg Catholic 3, Bluefield 2, Petersburg 1.

Class A

1. Man (9) 7-1 99 1 2. James Monroe 11-0 84 3 3. Pendleton County (1) 6-0 80 2 4. Tug Valley 8-2 70 4 5. Clay-Battelle 10-1 52 5 6. Webster County 5-3 39 7 7. Greenbrier West 5-5 35 6 8. Tolsia 6-2 30 9 9. Greater Beckley Christian 3-4 26 8 10. Cameron 8-4 19 10

Others receiving votes: Tucker County 9, Calhoun 3, Meadow Bridge 3, Tyler Consolidated 1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (9) 10-0 90 1 2. Cabell Midland 8-1 78 3 3. Wheeling Park 10-2 66 2 4. George Washington 10-2 62 5 5. Morgantown 8-4 61 4 6. Woodrow Wilson 8-4 47 6 7. University 7-7 25 9 8. Capital 6-6 21 7 9. Bridgeport 4-4 14 8 10. Spring Valley 6-4 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Parkersburg 7, Jefferson 5, Parkersburg South 4, Martinsburg 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3, Riverside 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 14-0 90 1 2. North Marion 10-0 80 2 3. St Joseph 10-2 62 5 4. Nitro 12-1 60 4 5. Wayne 11-2 59 3 6. Logan 7-2 41 6 7. PikeView 7-3 39 8 8. East Fairmont 2-1 30 7 9. Lincoln County 7-4 16 9 10. Midland Trail 5-0 14 10

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 3, Hampshire 1.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 12-0 89 1 2. Wyoming East (1) 6-2 72 4 3. St. Marys 13-3 68 2 4. Frankfort 11-2 63 3 5. Mingo Central 6-2 46 5 6. Williamstown 8-4 43 8 7. Charleston Catholic 6-3 38 7 8. Summers County 5-5 34 6 9. Petersburg 9-1 19 NR 10. Ritchie County 9-4 18 9

Others receiving votes: Trinity 5.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (5) 9-3 85 1 2. Tucker County (3) 10-3 77 2 3. Webster County 7-2 61 3 4. Calhoun 10-3 60 4 5. Cameron 14-1 59 5 6. Tug Valley (1) 8-2 54 7 7. James Monroe 9-3 41 6 8. River View 12-2 31 8 9. Tolsia 4-5 18 9 10. Sherman 2-2 6 10

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 2, Doddridge County 1.