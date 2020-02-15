(2) Charleston Catholic shuts down (4) Notre Dame at home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – No. 2 Charleston Catholic held No. 4 Notre Dame to its lowest point total of the season Friday night.

The visiting Irish held NDHS to just two points in the first quarter, and just 17 points in the first half.

Jaidyn West, who was held to just three points in the first half, finished with 17, but Notre Dame as a team managed just thirty nine points, as the Irish fall at home, 57-39.

The visiting Irish squandered the home standing Irish’s 9-2 run in the second quarter by scoring nine of the next ten points to grow its lead back to 15 points.