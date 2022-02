INSTITUTE, W.Va. – In a highly anticipated match up involving the top two teams in Class-AAA, No. 2 Logan defeated No. 1 Fairmont Senior, 72-64.

The Polar Bears took a six lead out of the first quarter but the Wildcats outscored them 21-16 and trailed by just one point at the halftime break.

Logan turned it on in the second half to pull away for the win.

DeSean Goode led Fairmont Senior with 20 points, Eric Smith finished with 12 points and Pharoah Fields added 10 to round out double-figures.