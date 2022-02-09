(2) Mohigans’ early lead set the tone against (9) Cougars

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Quad-A second-ranked Morgantown’s early lead put it past No. 9 Capital, 59-37, at the Par Mar Shootout.

The Mohigans held the Cougars to just four points in the first quarter while putting up 14 themselves.

Morgantown then extended its lead and held Capital to single digits in the second quarter for a 27-11 lead into the locker room.

Morgantown never lost the lead in this game and picked up a win in a ranked match up.

Three Motown scorers finished in double figures: Mia Henkins (13), Lily Jordan (12) and Lindsay Bechtel (10).