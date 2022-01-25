(2) Mohigans fall short in 3OT thriller with (4) Patriots

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. – Morgantown fell short in its second meeting of the season with Wheeling Park. In a triple-overtime thriller, the Patriots came out on top 74-68.

In the third quarter, Wheeling Park built up a 17 point lead.

But Morgantown turned it around in the fourth quarter with an 18-2 run. Then Lily Jordan scored to tie the game up at 57 and to send it into OT.

In the first OT, Park’s Alexis Bordas nails a three to send the game into double overtime.

In the second OT, it was Morgantown’s Sadaya Jones who hit a three to put Morgantown up by two but a third OT comes after the game is tied back up at 66.

Wheeling Park was able to knock down its free throws and hung on for the win.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories