(2) Mohigans fall short in 3OT thriller with (4) Patriots

WHEELING, W.Va. – Morgantown fell short in its second meeting of the season with Wheeling Park. In a triple-overtime thriller, the Patriots came out on top 74-68.

In the third quarter, Wheeling Park built up a 17 point lead.

But Morgantown turned it around in the fourth quarter with an 18-2 run. Then Lily Jordan scored to tie the game up at 57 and to send it into OT.

In the first OT, Park’s Alexis Bordas nails a three to send the game into double overtime.

In the second OT, it was Morgantown’s Sadaya Jones who hit a three to put Morgantown up by two but a third OT comes after the game is tied back up at 66.

Wheeling Park was able to knock down its free throws and hung on for the win.