BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Class Quad-A No. 2 ranked Morgantown picked up a road win over Bridgeport, 79-42, on Wednesday.

The Mohigans built up an early lead from the jump but the Indians cut that lead to one point early in the game.

Morgantown continued to pull away and never looked back to secure the win.

Alec Poland led the Mohigans with 21 points, Brooks Gage added 15, Sharron Young finished with 14 and Jalen Goins scored 10 points in the win.