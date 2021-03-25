(2) Mohigans snap longest win streak in the state and take down (1) Eagles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Arguably one of the most anticipated rematches of the season took place in Clarksburg as Class Triple-A No. 1 ranked Robert C. Byrd hosted Quad-A No. 2 ranked Morgantown. But this time, the Mohigans came out victorious.

Morgantown got off to a good start and scored six unanswered points right away for the early lead.

Then Bryson Lucas got going for RCB and scored eight points in the first quarter to give Byrd a one point lead after one quarter.

In the second quarter Lucas attacked the basket from the arc, he scored 11 points in the second quarter with three three-pointers to stretch the Eagles lead to 32-23 at the halftime break.

Morgantown stayed in the game during the third quarter but trailed 42-36.

In the fourth quarter the Mohigans found their mojo and a three by Alec Poland cut RCB’s lead to only four points.

That was followed by a three from Luke Bechtel to give the Mohigans a one point lead with just five minutes to go in the game.

Morgantown outscored Byrd 20-2 in the fourth quarter and Byrd never regained the lead and the Mohigans only extended it.

Morgantown took down Robert C. Byrd 56-44.

The Mohigans snapped Byrd’s 28 game win streak and took down the No. 1 ranked team in triple-A.