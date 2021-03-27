(2) Mohigans use fourth quarter to take down Indians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- Despite being tied at the end of each of the first three quarters, Class-AAAA No. 2 ranked Morgantown pulled off a win over Bridgeport.

Scoring was back and forth in the first quarter and it was tied up at 16 after one quarter.

Brooks Gage had two threes in the first quarter for Morgantown and Connor Messe matched those two threes for Bridgeport.

The second quarter was much of the same, Morgantown pulled away early on to lead 21-16 but the Indians came back to tie the game back up at 25 at the halftime break.

Jack Bifano had a big game for the Indians, the senior scored six of his 20 points in the third quarter to lead Bridgeport.

And you guessed it- the game was tied at the end of three quarters 41-41.

Carson Poffenberger and Brooks Gage combined for 11 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Indians for the 61-54 win.

Poffenberger and Alec Poland each scored 12 points and Gage led the Mohigans with 15 points by scoring 5 three-pointers.