(2) Morgantown boys take Round 1 of the City Game with 11-point win over (5) University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bragging rights were up for grabs Tuesday night in the city of Morgantown.

Tuesday marked the first meeting of the year between No. 2 Morgantown (6-1) and No. 5 University (5-1).

Morgantown jumped out to an early lead, one the Hawks could never fully dig out of.

University tied the game at 37 all in the third quarter, but that was as close to a lead as the Hawks got.

Morgantown responded by outscoring University 21-12 the remainder of that period, and held serve in the final period, winning 76-65.

Alec Poland led the way for the Mohigans with 21 points, hitting four three-pointers in the second half.

University’s Blake Barkley scored a game-high 23 points, and was on the receiving end of three alley-oops in this game.

University boys basketball team displayed some high-flying skills tonight. Blake Barkley on the receiving end of three alley-oops in this game

Carson Poffenberger scored six of his 16 points in the second quarter. Poland and Poffenberger were two of four Mohigans players to score in double-figures.

University cut the deficit to three in the second quarter thanks to Barkley heating up, and a pair of triples by Elijah Jackson.

The two rivals are scheduled to meet again on April 11.