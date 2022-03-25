CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Sports Writers Association has released its Class AA Boys’ Basketball All-State teams for 2022.

North central West Virginia has two representatives on the first and second teams.

South Harrison’s Corey Boulden made the first team, while Ritchie County’s Ethan Haught made the second team.

The full teams, along with honorable mentions, are listed below:

First Team

Grant Barnhart, St. Marys, 6-4, 185, Sr.

Corey Boulden, South Harrison, 6-4, 171, Jr.

Matthew Carte, Ravenswood, 6-1, 175, Jr.

Caleb Fuller, Bluefield, 6-1, 170, Jr.

Isaac McKneely, Poca, 6-4, 175, Sr. (Captain)

Jayallen Turner, Charleston Catholic, 6-3, 165, Soph.

Tanner Whitten, Wyoming East, 6-5, 190, Sr.

Trevor Williamson, Magnolia, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Second Team

Zion Blevins, Chapmanville, 6-6, 175, Soph.

Adam Drennen, Liberty (Raleigh), 6-5, 190, Sr.

RJ Hairston, Bluefield 6-3, 185, Soph. (Captain)

Ethan Haught, Ritchie County, 6-1, 175, Jr.

Alex Irvin, Williamstown, 6-5, 165, Jr.

Curtis Litton, Clay County, 6-7, 200, Sr.

Caleb Nutter, Buffalo, 5-9, 178, Jr.

Jackson Toney, Poca, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Noah Burnside, South Harrison; Tucker Cook, Wyoming East; D.J. Coomes, Braxton County; Brody Dalton, Chapmanville; Layne Epling, Roane; Chance Johnson, Bluefield; Conner Hoover, Wirt County; Jon McComas, Charleston Catholic; Adam McGhee, Liberty (Raleigh); Kambel Meeks, Poca; Ashton Miller, Ravenswood; Garrett Mitchell, Wyoming East; Toby Payne, Poca; Hayden Pyles, Magnolia; Luke Powell, St. Marys; Isaiah Smith, Chapmanville