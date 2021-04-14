(2) North Marion girls pull away from Oak Glen in fourth quarter to advance to sectional title game

RACHEL, W.Va. – Olivia Toland scored 35 points, and Karlie Denham added 22 more for No. 2 North Marion, Tuesday night.

Toland made 15 shots from the floor in the game, while Denham came alive in the second half, scoring 18 points after halftime.

The Huskies duo nearly outscored visiting Oak Glen by themselves in the Class AAA, Region I, Section 1 semi-finals, as North Marion won 82-59.

Toland and Denham combined for 57 points.

North Marion led by just eight points heading into the final quarter.

Mike Parrish’s group advances to play in the sectional title game on Friday night at home.