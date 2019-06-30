2 Top Pirates prospects make Black Bears debut

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Two of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top prospects – Ke’Bryan Hayes and Pablo Reyes – made their West Virginia Black Bears debut Saturday, as both were on assignment with the team.

Hayes is the No. 2 prospect in the Pirates farm system, while Reyes is the 15th-ranked young player in the pipeline according to MLB.com.

Hayes went 0-for-2 at the plate, but scored and drove in a run. He also made multiple plays at third base.

Reyes had a much better day at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while patrolling center field, defensively.

Both are expected to be with the club Sunday as the Black Bears finish their series against the Crosscutters. We are hoping to speak to them after the game.