2019 HS FB Preview: Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur opens up their season Friday at home against the defending champions in Double-A, Fairmont Senior.

The Buccaneers ended the season on a positive note last year, winning each of their last three games, and almost got themselves back in the playoff picture.

Buckhannon-Upshur with a somewhat tough start to the season, being home against the defending Double-A state champs and then three away games with a bye week in between.

But as you’ll see the coaching staff and seniors won’t make any excuses about that or anything else this year.

“Our guys are very excited to defend their title. We definitely have voids with the skill guys. (We) graduated a lot of those receivers, those guys that put up big numbers and did a lot of things for us. But we have guys that have been around the program, big program guys, some younger guys, we really feel will be able to step in and do well,” head coach Duane Stoeckle said.

