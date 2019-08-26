2019 HS FB Previews: Bridgeport Indians

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The 2019 high school football season gets underway this week.

The Bridgeport Indians remained one of the top teams in Double-A once again last year.

11-2 record, but for the third season in a row, but bowed out in the state semi-finals.

John Cole and company now without one of the most prolific rushers in program history in Jake Bowen.

Also without other key contributors like D’Andre Halloway and Austin Sponaugle, among others.

So this year could be defined by how quickly this year’s group of Indians can step up and fill those shoes. got to start quicker too.

And Cole says they need these three qualities.

“You have to have experience, you have to have strength, and you have to have speed. We’re a little lacking in the speed, I think, but we’ve got those other two. Can they, through camp here, and through the season, will that experience pay off? I think it will. I hope it will. Because a lot of these kids have worked hard,” Cole said.

A couple of those players that Cole says will be key in this team starting fast include Devin Vandergrift, Trey Pancake, and Devin Hill.

Cole and company return six starters on defense and five on offense. He said he’s got two of the three elements that make a good football team. Still working on that speed.

And Pancake will try to provide that from both sides of the ball.

Watch the full preview by clicking on the video above.

Stay with 12 Sports for our continued high school football coverage leading up to the start of the season later this week.